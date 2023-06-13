MLB Best Bets June 13, 2023

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luis Severino vs. Max Scherzer

We are going to be looking at the total in this game. The line is currently sitting at 7.5 and it’s juiced up at -120 and I bet the total moves to 8 before game time. It’s the Subway Series, the battle of New York and I don’t care how bad either of these teams have been as of late they are going to score some runs this evening.

Luis Severino has struggled over his last two starts and he gave up four runs in five innings last time out against the White Sox. Severino’s numbers haven’t been impressive this year, he has a 5.75 ERA and is in the bottom percentage in most advanced stats. He ranks in the bottom 7% of the league in xSLG and xWOBA while having a 6.18 xERA according to statcast.

I know Max Scherzer has been great at home this season but he struggled in his last start against the Braves giving up five runs. The Mets’ bullpen has been horrible as of late and I don’t trust any of their arms. I don’t see Scherzer getting hit around too much this evening but once the Mets’ bullpen come in I expect the Yankees to score some runs. The Mets have a team ERA of 4.69 and have one of the worst bullpens in the league. You really think anybody’s afraid of Brooks Raley when he comes into the game?

Let’s face it both of these teams are bad and they are frauds. If you give me two bad teams I’m usually going to take the over plus we have a wind advantage. Majority of both these lineups are going to be featuring left-handed hitters with a righty on the mound and the wind is blowing out at 12 mph straight towards right field.

I’m not going to overthink it, I see 7.5 as way to low of a total and we are going to hope for some runs in New York tonight.