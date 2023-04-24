MLB Best Bets, April 24th, 2023

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels @ 9:38 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Ken Waldichuk vs. Jose Suarez

We are going to be looking at the total in this matchup. The total opened at 9.5 and is juiced up at -125 and will probably go to 10 before the game starts. I can’t fade the Oakland A’s with Jose Suarez on the mound and I don’t care how bad Ken Waldichuk has been this season. All I am sure of is that runs will be scored and the line represents that as well.

Oakland comes into this game with the worst record in baseball and I wouldn’t be surprised if they snuck out a win against the Halos tonight. However, Jose Suarez is trending towards being one of the worst pitchers in baseball. He has a 9.26 ERA in 11.2 IP and is in the bottom percentile in most major categories like xBA, K%, Whiff %, and xERA/xwOBA according to statcast.

Waldichuk is just as bad. He comes into this game with a 7.65 ERA and has faced the Angels once this season when he gave up six runs in 5.2 innings. He has given up seven homers in 20 IP and continues to struggle with finding the strike zone. Waldichuk like Suarez is in the bottom percentile in most major categories like xBA, K%, Whiff %, and xERA/xwOBA according to statcast.

This game is soaring over. There is something about Angels overs that just seem to cash and the A’s have one of the worst bullpens in baseball. The right-handed bats for the Halos should have a field day against Waldichuk and I see Oakland have success against Suarez as well. Life’s too short to bet the under, let’s see some runs tonight.

The Play: Oakland Athletics/Los Angeles Angels O 9.5 (-125) 1.25 U to win 1 U