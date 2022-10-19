KBO Picks and Predictions: Korean Baseball Betting for October 19, 2022

KBO Postseason Bracket

The good news is, I have a KBO winner for you to place tonight to wake up wealthy.

The bad news… you are going to hate my play. I figured I would get this out of the way now and break the news to you before we dig into this matchup.

Yasiel Puig eyeing MLB return after stint in Korea https://t.co/91jY1IHtub pic.twitter.com/gbWSDHXf6S — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2022

Yasiel Puig has made some serious noise in his first KBO season. The Kiwoom slugger finished in the top ten for home runs and top 20 for RBIs this season. Puig has really embraced his role as a leader for the Heroes this season, showing significantly more effort running the base paths than we were used to seeing with his time in MLB.

He has an incredible matchup facing sidearm-throwing Ko Young-pyo on Wednesday. Puig went 7 for 9 with a home run and double against Ko this season. Star catcher Lee Ji-young also found success this season against Ko, going 6-7. Ko has been solid all year but really struggled against Kiwoom (0-3, 5.60 ERA). He also hasn’t recorded a win since August, struggling of late.

My first postseason at-bat in South Korea & my 1st postseason wins here! I loves so much post season its so excitings going for hunting the ring. Good luck team let passion takes you as far as you can fans deserve all the passions and give all we got! pic.twitter.com/374vQfan8f — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) October 16, 2022

Kiwoom has ex-National Tyler Eppler on the mound, who’s been shaky at times, but carries great numbers against the Wiz this season (3.57 ERA in 17 2/3 innings). His last start came against KT last month when he recorded seven shutout innings.

The KBO home run leader Park Byung-ho was hitless this season against Eppler as well. It should be an easy win for Eppler and the higher-seeded Heroes on Wednesday… right? Remember, I told you earlier that you were going to hate this play.