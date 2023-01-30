I Made Two MLB 2023 Futures Bets

The Phillies made a miraculous run to the World Series and added superstar shortstop Trea Turner among other pieces. The Mets lost Jacob deGrom, but Mets owner Steve Cohen added a slew of pitchers, including the AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. The Mets also won 101 games last year and are projected to be as good, if not better, than last year.

The Braves stayed relatively quiet. They lost Dansby Swanson in free agency, which is a significant blow on both sides of the ball. Whatever your projections are for Swanson, his production in 2022 and his leadership in the clubhouse will surely be missed.

While they didn’t make big splashes in free agency, they traded for one of the best young catchers in the game and immediately signed him to an extension. This team doesn’t look exactly like the 2022 Braves, but they should be better than last year for a few reasons.

Projected Starting Rotation by Fangraphs

This is the best starting rotation in the division. A sound argument could be made for the Mets’ rotation, but this is safer. Verlander should be fantastic again, but after a calf injury limited him to 175 innings last season, I don’t think we should project 200 innings from the 40-year-old. The same questions remain with 39-year-old Max Scherzer. Kodai Senga has plenty of talent, but it’s no guarantee he will put it all together in his first MLB season. Quintana and Carrasco are solid back-end starters, but I prefer this Braves squad.

Max Fried is as good as any left-hander in baseball. Kyle Wright’s development of his curveball has placed him in the upper echelon of big-league starters. Spencer Strider had one of the best seasons of any pitcher last year. Mike Soroka has dealt with consistent injury woes, but we forget he finished sixth in Cy Young voting as a 21-year-old. Charlie Morton is past his prime, but he’s still an innings eater. Ian Anderson hit rock bottom, but I believe he can be a valuable contributor if one of the other arms goes down.

The Braves’ bullpen finished fourth in ERA last season and is FanGraphs’s number one projected bullpen. Losing Kenley Jansen will hurt, but the addition of Raisiel Iglesias plugs that hole and then some. Tyler Matzek should miss the 2023 season after Tommy John surgery, but the Braves still have five relief pitchers that can get the last three outs in a game. Iglesias, Lee, Minter, Jimenez, and Yates are fantastic, and that doesn’t even include Colin McHugh, who had a 2.60 ERA last year. I bet on teams with elite pitching, and this is as good as it gets.