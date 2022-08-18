How to Bet Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on August 18th, 2022

Corbin Burnes (RHP, Brewers) [8-5, 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 143 IP, 181 K, 38 BB]

We head to Milwaukee for the final game of an electric four-game set. The Dodgers have won two of the first three games and had the possibility of winning all three before Craig Kimbrel blew it in the ninth for Los Angeles. Today, the Brewers send out the NL CY Young award winner to get the job done, while the Brewers will have to deal with one of the best comeback stories of the season.

The Dodgers opened as slight favorites and the line has slightly trickled up in the Dodgers’ direction. This is a tough one to gauge, as the Brewers have the clear starting pitching advantage, but the Dodgers have the advantage on every other side of the ball.

Corbin Burnes is phenomenal, but he’s not perfect. His problem has been pitching at home this season, where he’s rocking a 2.82 ERA, a 3.17 FIP, and a 2.43 xFIP. xFIP is a stat that normalizes home run rate, and he’s allowed 11 home runs at home this season. The xFIP indicates that number is much higher than what’s expected as he only allowed three home runs at home last season. However, if we look at last season, his ERA was almost a full run worse at home.

He’ll go up against the best offense in baseball against right-handed pitching. Since August began, they have the number one wRC+ against right-handed pitching, so they are crushing them recently. Over the full season, they have the number one OPS against right-handed pitching by almost 40 points.

Burnes hasn’t faced the Dodgers much, but when he has the results haven’t been spectacular. He faced them in October of last year and allowed three earned runs in two innings. Through 35 PA against the Dodgers’ current roster, he holds a .371 xwOBA, a .248 xBA, and a .518 xSLG.