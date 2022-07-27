Giants vs. Diamondbacks, Marlins vs. Reds, Guardians vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for July 27, 2022.

Zac Gallen has pitched really well in July and he’s had a lot of success against this Giant’s current roster. Through 100 PA against the Giants, he’s working with a .226 opponent batting average, a .308 xwOBA, and a .358 xSLG. The quality of contact has been poor against Gallen, resulting in an average exit velocity of just 87.4 MPH. The Giants’ offense has been putrid against right-handed pitching in the month of July, rocking a .192 batting average as a team with the 27th ranked wRC+. When we look at how they’ve performed post-all-star break against righties, they rank as the worst in the sport.

The Giants’ one hope is hitting the fastball, but they do not match up well against Gallen’s secondary pitches like his curveball, changeup, and cutter. The Giants like fastball/slider pitchers, so it makes sense that Gallen’s success can be sustained against the Giants. In his last start against them, he threw 6.2 innings while allowing just four hits and two earned runs.

Opposing Gallen will be Logan Webb who has been on a tear since July began. He’s thrown 32 innings and has only allowed seven earned runs to give him a 1.97 ERA. He dominated the Diamondbacks in his last start, throwing six shutout innings while striking out eight batters. He has had his struggles on the road, and the Diamondbacks have hit right-handed pitching well since July began. They rank 10th in wRC+, first in walk rate, and last in strikeout rate. I love that.

Both bullpens should be relatively ready to go as well. Joe Mantiply and Mark Melancon will be ready to roll for the Diamondbacks after short outings yesterday, and Dominic Leone, Tyler Rogers, and Camilo Doval will be ready for the Giants. We should see some nice bullpen performances on both sides, but I’ll tail the Diamondbacks as the underdog until the Giants can prove they can hit anyone throwing with their right hand. I don’t believe Webb replicates this performance on the road but I also don’t believe Gallen throws a shutout either. This should be close, but I’ll be on the Diamondbacks.

The Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (+100)

1 Unit to Win 1 Unit

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds: 6:40 PM EST

Braxton Garrett (LHP, Marlins) [2-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 47.1 IP, 47 K, 11 BB]