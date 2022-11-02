Best Bets for World Series Game 4: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

After looking at how each of his pitches fared in those starts, it’s clear he has to stop throwing his sinker so much to these Astros hitters. His elevated four-seam fastball and knuckle curve has been excellent in both starts; the sinker is getting teed off. The Astros did not rate well against the cutter this year, especially the right-handers in their lineup. Look for Nola to use more cutters in this matchup on his third time against the Astros in just over a month.

Nola doesn’t have any split concerns. He’s been great both on the road this season and at home. He’s been better against lefties this year, but not by a whole lot. Nola is an extremely good pitcher; if his stuff is working, it doesn’t matter who it is or when it is.

Cristian Javier will make his first start in the World Series for the Astros, coming off a dominant performance against the Yankees in the ALCS. Javier was phenomenal, only allowing one hit in 5.1 innings. Not taking anything away from that start, but he owns the Yankees. His pitch mix is ideally suited to take out the Yankees, so it’s hard to predict how he’ll fare today.

We know that Javier and Verlander’s pitch mixes are pretty similar. Both heavily rely on the fastball; Verlander throws it 50% of the time, while Javier uses it 59% of the time. They both are in the mid-’90s with excellent location on the pitch. When you combine slider and fastball usage, Javier throws those pitches 87.5% of the time, compared to Verlander at 79%.

I bring this up because the Phillies can hit both of those pitches, especially the slider. Javier and Verlander have completely different sliders, but both are very effective. Verlander’s slider touches 88 MPH, while Javier’s sits in the low 80s. Javier’s slider performed better than Verlander’s, as did his fastball. You can make the argument that Javier is pitching even better than the future AL CY Young award winner at the moment.

Both pitchers are excellent. As John Smoltz said on the broadcast, it’s often easier for pitchers to adjust to a lousy start than the hitter when they’ve already seen success. Nola has a much longer track record, but Javier is so nasty that he’s right there with him. The one reason I’ll slightly lean towards Nola is Javier’s inexperience. He’s 25 years old, making his first-ever World Series start in a hostile environment. These two would be relatively similar if it weren’t for that, but I’ll lean on Nola’s experience at home.