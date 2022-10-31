Best Bets for World Series Game 3: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

He faced the Astros one more time on July 12 and allowed three runs in four innings. This was before he was traded to Philadelphia and put up a 4.12 ERA over ten starts. He’s a fine pitcher but shouldn’t be in line to start Game 3 of the World Series.

Lance McCullers Jr will take the ball for the Astros, who could also struggle immediately. He is command-dependent; if he’s locating his slider, curveball, and sinker, he’s deadly. If he’s not, things unravel quickly. This has been proven in road starts for him this year, as he’s rocking a 3.57 ERA compared to a 1.50 ERA at Minute Maid Park. This will be his most challenging road start of the year.

In the playoffs, McCullers has had one fantastic start against the Mariners and one below-average start against the Yankees. Both were on the road, but neither had the environment of Citizens Bank Park in the World Series. He’s made two starts in the previous World Series’ allowing three runs in 7.2 innings on seven hits.

Lean: Astros

Offense

Both teams are coming into this game red-hot. The Phillies are 5-0 at home this postseason, averaging seven runs per game. At home, the Phillies have a .296/.378/.597 slash line with 12 home runs and a .975 OPS. The Phillies are a patient team, especially at the top of the order. If McCullers shows early signs of command issues, it could get ugly quickly.

The Astros have not been as good on the road, but the bats are still excellent overall. They’ve scored five runs in the first two games without any holes in their lineup. The Astros do not strike out, and Noah Syndergaard allows plenty of contact. We should see plenty of offense for the Astros today, with a less-than-ideal defense for the Phillies.

Lance McCullers Jr will deploy plenty of sliders and curveballs. Those two pitches take up over 50% of his arsenal. Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, and Jean Segura are positive hitters by run value against the slider. Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, JT Realmuto, Brandon Marsh, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa, and Bryce Harper are all positive against curveballs. I’m pretty sure that’s the whole lineup.