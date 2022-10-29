Best Bets for World Series Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros

Philadelphia, are you kidding me? Kyle Tucker has two home runs before the fifth inning, and a pit begins to grow in my stomach. The Astros had all the early momentum, the crowd was as loud as possible, and they still did it. They returned to tie it in the fifth inning and eventually won on a late-inning home run by JT Realmuto. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

Let’s buckle in because it’s clear that predicting what will happen is a crapshoot. I’d agree if you told me this game would be an intense pitching dual between two of the best pitchers in the postseason. If you claimed that offense would come early once again as it did last night, I’d say you might be on to something.

If you fully believe the Astros cannot go down 0-2, I’d say your baseball brain is working. How could I disagree if you told me the Phillies have the momentum now, and it’ll carry over into today?

Let’s evaluate each facet of the game and give it our best shot.

Starting Pitching

Zack Wheeler will take the bump for the Phillies, who I believe is the best pitcher in this entire series. He’s thrown 25 innings this postseason and has only allowed five earned runs to give him a 1.78 ERA. His velocity and spin rates are up, and he’s diced through almost every playoff lineup he’s thrown against.

How will he fare against this Astros lineup? I thought Aaron Nola had a high chance of dominating, and look how that went. The Astros are a lethal lineup that can leave the ballpark any minute, but they also have an innate ability to beat you by a thousand paper cuts. They can string together hits at whim and then crush one for extra bases.