Mets and Dodgers in a Game of Chicken With Justin Verlander

Scherzer struggled with the Mets this year, pitching to a 4.01 ERA, allowing 23 home runs in 107 2/3 innings pitched. Because of his pedigree, the Rangers were still willing to pay a steep prospect price to acquire him, especially when his salary was cut to a palatable price. If the Mets eat the same amount of money on Verlander, the prospect price should be much higher.

This is where the Mets could be in the driver’s seat in the little game of chicken they are about to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who would want nothing more than to slot Justin Verlander atop their rotation for the stretch run of this season and into 2024.

The Mets are in the Driver’s Seat with Verlander

Justin Verlander took the mound for yesterday and made a little history in what could be his final start in a Mets uniform. The 40-year-old won his 250th career game, pitching 5 1/3 innings against the Nationals and allowing just one run.

When talking about the accomplishment after the game, Verlander acknowledged and thanked the fans for their ovation when he left the mound in the sixth inning. The applause could have just been for his last start before the deadline, or for his last start in a Mets uniform. The gravity of that moment was there though, as everyone wonders what will happen next.

Unlike Scherzer, who voiced his frustration about the Mets direction after the trade of David Robertson, Verlander has made things a bit easier on the Mets with his public stance.

"I'm committed to try and win a championship here, but if the organization decides that that's not the direction that's best fit for next year, I'd be open to it"



While he acknowledges that he wants to be on a contender, Verlander all but said he was happy to stay with the Mets assuming the plan was to still aggressively try to win it all in 2024. Which might still be the best course of action for the Mets.