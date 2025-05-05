Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire 2025: Top Pickups & Sleepers of the Week, Every Week

Gunnar Hoglund – SP, Athletics (Rostered: 7.1%)

2025 Stats: 6 IP, 1.50 ERA, 2.89 FIP, 7 K

This selection is not based simply off one start. I liked what Hoglund showed in the spring and he always had the talent, but injuries have held him back. I love what we saw from his fastball in his first outing and the fact that he has five pitches he can go to makes me think there’s a decent chance of him making it.

Starters fall like flies and you are likely always in the market for one. Jump on Hoglund now before someone else scoops him up. I believe in his command plus he has good enough stuff to be a value on strikeouts.

Kyle Manzardo – 1B, Cleveland Guardians (Rostered: 11.5%)

2025 Stats: .206/.306/.490, 8 HR, 20 RBI

Manzardo was a top 100 prospect that has yet to truly breakout. He might not put up elite exit velocities but he does a great job of lifting the ball and has started to pull it more this season (45.8% compared to 38.1%). Manzardo has already put up more home runs than last season in 23 less games.

The power potential is real and I think he’s the type of player that will start to hit for more average than he has shown. I am putting a lot of stock in his minor league numbers and despite a down season in 2023, I liked what I saw since he joined Cleveland’s organization.

Tony Gonsolin – SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (Rostered: 18.4%)

2025 Stats: 6 IP, 4.50 ERA, 2.22 FIP, 9 K

Oh, Tony. Another Dodgers starter with an injury history. Now that he’s back and healthy he’s worth an add. This one is about as simple as it gets. Gonsolin has a career 3.21 ERA over 381.2 innings. He’s always productive, but often injured. You know the Dodgers will rack up wins so why not add the pitcher starting those games? Especially one with a solid track record.

Wait and See

Both of these names fall into similar situations. Young guys who are about to return from injury, both with previous success, but with potential upside. Horwitz put up a sneaky 127 wRC+ last season but will likely sit versus tough lefties.