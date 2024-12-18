Former Top Prospect and All-Star Closer Alex Reyes Agrees to Deal With Mets

He returned in 2018 looking as advertised, striking out 44 batters in 23 consecutive scoreless innings in his four rehab appearances before tossing four shutout innings in what was his first big league appearance in a year and a half.

Unfortunately, Reyes hit the IL a day after his May 30th start and underwent surgery for a torn lat. He returned in 2019 to the first shaky results of his professional career and while his fastball was down a tick from his previous average of 97 mph, the challenges really lied with Reyes’ ability to throw strikes after multiple arm surgeries.

The Cardinals opted to move Reyes to the bullpen in 2020’s shortened season, which proved to be beneficial as his velocity ticked back up to 97.5 mph on average. He pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 innings and picked up a save in the postseason.

Reyes carried that momentum into 2021, earning the Cardinals closer job.

In 2021, the then 26-year-old made 69 appearances, picking up 29 saves with a 3.24 ERA in 72 1/3 innings, earning him an All-Star nod. After dealing with a shoulder issue in the following Spring Training, it was revealed that Reyes would have to undergo another shoulder surgery, wiping out his 2022 campaign before it started.

Projected to earn nearly $3 million in arbitration, the Cardinals opted to non-tender Reyes heading into the 2023 season. He later signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Dodgers, with the hope that he could join the team later in the season.