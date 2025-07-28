Inside the Mind of a Manager: Gabe Alvarez – Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens

I’ve heard a lot of coaches say, “Well, everybody better adjust to me.” I don’t think that’s the case at all. I think it’s my job to adjust to them and to find out how to reach them. I try to remember that every day that I’m out here.



Waldon: What does your process look like for getting to know these guys on a level that will allow you to better understand how to guide them individually.



Alvarez: Yeah, I think you try to coach every player differently. You get to learn and see what they need, how they like to be coached, how they respond, and how they develop to different coaching styles. There’s no doubt that we have players who, and there’s no right or wrong answer, but there are players who like to be coached differently, and it’s our job to maximize their potential.



Waldon: Meeting them where they are.



Alvarez: Yeah, exactly.



Waldon: It’s lost on no one how solid the culture of the entire Tigers’ organization is right now. Having been at different levels within the organization, how much fun has this been for you to be a part of and to see it come to fruition?



Alvarez: It’s great. It’s great. I’m so proud to be a Tiger. I’m so thankful and grateful to be a Tiger. I think we have a lot of really good people here. I think it shows, and it starts at the top. The Tigers’ front office and the Major League coaches have always treated us great and always made it easy.

It makes it easy for us to go to work every day, and they’ve been great. I think you’re starting to see it this year, the last couple of years, where there’s a lot of success happening all through the organization, and that’s so great to see. It’s so exciting to see.



Waldon: You’ve had the opportunity to manage in the Eastern League and now in the International League. What were some of the biggest adjustments to your managerial style when it comes to managing the different personalities in both their development as players, but also as people?



Alvarez: I mean, I think you hit it on the head with making sure that each individual is cared for differently. The baseball part of it is what stays the same. I think it’s off the field and in their personal lives. You have players who are in a different point in their lives, in their careers, and that’s different.

But the goal is still the same. We still come to the ballpark and try to get better every day. And we try to get guys, whether it’s back to the big leagues or to the big leagues for the first time, the goal is to get them ready to play so that if AJ (Hinch) or Scott (Harris) need them, they’re prepared.



Waldon: In your playing career, were there any managers or coaches who really made an impact on your life with their management style and helped prepare you for your own process?



Alvarez: Yeah, I had a couple of coaches in college. My head coach, Mike Gillespie at USC, he passed away a few years ago, but he had a tremendous impact on my life. Still my favorite coach I ever played for. We had our hitting coach when I was at USC, Frank Cruz.

He and I have always remained really close, and he’s actually the person who gave me my first coaching opportunity, so I am forever indebted to him. In pro ball, the two guys that come to mind are my Triple-A manager here when I was in Toledo, Gene Roof.



Waldon: I remember Gene very well. Wonderful man, and was always so kind to me.



Alvarez: Yeah. Roofie was just a great coach and a great person. He was the one who got me ready for my first opportunity with the Tigers.



Then my first big league manager, Buddy Bell, he was the other one. I love Buddy, and I wish I could have played for him longer. He was a tremendous coach, a tremendous person, and just made you want to run through a wall for him. I would say those four coaches come to mind.



Waldon: In seeing the high points and low points of your players day to day, what has been the most fulfilling for you personally as you watch these guys continue to grow?



Alvarez: On the field, the moment when something clicks for a player, there’s nothing like that feeling. When you’ve been working at something with the player and then you see it, you see that light bulb moment where it finally clicks for them, that I absolutely love.

I think off the field, seeing them around with their families, seeing guys, whether they’re bringing their kids in or their brothers or fathers, and seeing them interact with their family is always special for me.



I always tell them to make sure to include their family in their baseball journey because I always tell them when they’re done playing, that’s what they’re going to remember.

That’s what their family is going to remember. They’re not going to remember every home run you hit or every strike that you had on the mound, but they’re going to remember the times you brought them into the locker room, the times they were on the field with you. I always tell them, include them in your journey.



Waldon: For someone who’s either coaching or managing at the collegiate level and wants to break into professional baseball, what are a few lessons that you’ve learned that you would like to pour into this next generation to help prepare them?



Alvarez: I think you should educate yourself on the different teaching methods. There are all the numbers and analytics, and you definitely have to know that, and know the baseball side of it, too. There’s the stuff that is hard to teach, the baseball feel.